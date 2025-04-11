WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter honors Yarden Bibas post-fight

Israeli MMA fighter Ilay Barzilay wore a shirt encouraging Yarden Bibas to stay strong and made a heartfelt plea to President Trump to help secure the release of the remaining hostages.

His shirt reads: “Yarden Bibas, be strong, the people of Israel and I are with you.” pic.twitter.com/mTJRiDXq7q

