WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter honors Yarden Bibas post-fight April 11, 2025 Israeli MMA fighter Ilay Barzilay wore a shirt encouraging Yarden Bibas to stay strong and made a heartfelt plea to President Trump to help secure the release of the remaining hostages.After his 12th win in a row, Israeli MMA fighter Ilay Barzilay wears a shirt in honor of Yarden Bibas and calls for Trump to help release the remaining 59 hostages.His shirt reads: "Yarden Bibas, be strong, the people of Israel and I are with you." pic.twitter.com/mTJRiDXq7q— The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) April 8, 2025 Bibas FamilyhostagesIlay Barzilay