Search

WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter honors Yarden Bibas post-fight

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-mma-fighter-honors-yarden-bibas-post-fight/
Email Print

Israeli MMA fighter Ilay Barzilay wore a shirt encouraging Yarden Bibas to stay strong and made a heartfelt plea to President Trump to help secure the release of the remaining hostages.

>