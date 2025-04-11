WATCH: Trump – ‘We’re making progress on a hostage deal’ April 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-were-making-progress-on-a-hostage-deal/ Email Print In a cabinet meeting with senior officials, President Trump hinted at progress toward a potential hostage deal with Hamas and expressed sympathy for the families of those still held captive.NEW: President Trump says he is making progress in securing the release of the remaining 59 hostages."There's 59 but 24 are living…they [the dead] back just as much as they would want them back if they were alive. It's really pretty amazing and pretty sad." pic.twitter.com/O2XY6Uk39Q— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) April 10, 2025 Donald TrumpHamashostages