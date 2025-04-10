NYC mayoral hopeful accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza during sit-down interview with Hamas apologist

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani accused Israel of committing a “genocide” in Gaza during an interview with controversial streamer Hasan Piker, who has an extensive history of repudiating the Jewish state himself.

On Monday, Piker released a recorded interview with Mamdani, in which the pair discussed a litany of municipal issues ranging from housing to grocery prices.

During the discussion, Piker asked Mamdani how he is “feeling” about Israel and whether he believes the Jewish state is “good [or] bad.”

Mamdani responded that Israel is doing “not well at all” and that “many New Yorkers” are “rightfully horrified by a genocide that they have seen over 16 months of.” He argued that Israel has denied Palestinians “universal human rights.”

“I think that any politics worth its salt has to be one that is universal that doesn’t draw an exception, and in this country, we’ve drawn exceptions for far too long, especially when it comes to the application of [human rights] to Palestinians,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani then accused his mayoral opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of smearing activism for Palestinian human rights as “antisemitism.” He also accused Cuomo of “weaponizing” claims of antisemitism for political advantage.

“I think that what’s so frustrating about this is he’s taking a real crisis of antisemitism in our city and he’s weaponizing it purely for personal gain,” Mamdani said, blasting Cuomo for attempting “to mischaracterize any New Yorker standing up to say that every single person deserves freedom and justice [of antisemitism.]”

Since jumping into the race for New York City mayor, Cuomo has attempted to draw a contrast with his opponents by positioning himself as a stalwart defender of Israel, repeatedly repudiating other candidates for showing insufficient support to the Jewish state.

“It’s very simple: anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” Cuomo said during a speech at West Side Institutional Synagogue in Manhattan.

Cuomo has also declared antisemitism as “the most serious and the most important issue” for his campaign and, “in many ways, the toughest issue facing the city of New York and the country.”

The New York City Police Department released data last week showing that Jews in the city were victims of more hate crimes in March than any other group.

The data continues a trend that has persisted for several years and concurred with a rise in antisemitic incidents across the US.

Mamdani’s decision to agree to an interview with Piker may raise additional questions among Jewish New Yorkers regarding the firebrand progressive’s commitment to protecting the Jewish community.

Piker, a streamer with an extensive history of castigating Israel as an “apartheid state” and rationalizing atrocities committed against its civilians, has defended antisemitic terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah as “resistance” organizations.

Meanwhile, Mamdani, a representative within the New York State Assembly, has made anti-Israel activism a cornerstone of his political career.

A self-described democratic socialist, he has both advanced state legislation seeking to punish Israel and has labeled the Jewish state’s defensive military operations in Gaza a “genocide.”

In 2021, Mamdani issued public support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement—an initiative which seeks to economically and diplomatically isolate Israel as the first step to its eventual destruction.

That same year, he also called for prohibiting New York lawmakers from visiting Israel, asserting that “every elected [official] must be pressured to stand with Palestinians.”

In May 2023, Mamdani advanced the “Not on our dime!: Ending New York Funding of Israeli Settler Violence Act,” legislation which would ban charities from using tax-deductible donations to aid organizations that work in Judea and Samaria, accusing the Jewish state of “war crimes” against Palestinians.

On Oct. 8, 2023, 24 hours following the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, Mamdani published a statement condemning “[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s declaration of war” and suggesting that Israel would use the terror attacks to justify committing a second “Nakba.”

Many Palestinians and anti-Israel activists use the term “Nakba,” or “catastrophe,” to refer to the establishment of the modern state of Israel in 1948.

Mamdani then said that Israel can only secure its long-term safety by “ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid.”

Five days later, he further criticized Israel’s response to the Hamas-led massacres, saying that “we are on the brink of a genocide of Palestinians in Gaza right now.”

According to a recent poll from Data For Progress, Cuomo currently leads the New York City mayoral race with a commanding 39 percent of the vote.

Mamdani sits in second place with 15 percent of the vote, according to the pollster.