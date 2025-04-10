Ben-Gvir to visit US in first ‘political-diplomatic’ trip since taking office

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaking to reporters during a visit to Lod in March 2023.(Screenshot/YouTube)

The reported U.S. government invite would represent a 180-degree shift in Washington’s approach to Ben-Gvir.

By Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is scheduled to visit the United States next week, on his first trip abroad since he joined the government in December 2022, a spokesperson for his office told JNS on Thursday.

The spokesman described the trip, which is set to take place over the Passover holiday, as a “political-diplomatic visit” but was unable to provide additional details at press time on Thursday afternoon.

The Otzma Yehudit Party leader received a “special invitation from his American counterparts,” the Maariv daily reported on Tuesday.

During the week-long visit, Ben-Gvir is also expected to meet with members of Congress and U.S. Jewish leaders, according to the report.

JNS reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday for comment on the reported meetings with Ben-Gvir.

The reported U.S. government invite would represent a 180-degree shift in Washington’s approach to Ben-Gvir.

The administration of former President Joe Biden boycotted the minister and even considered sanctioning him for his right-wing views.

Last month, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism Party ran on a joint slate with Otzma Yehudit in Israel’s November 2022 election, visited Washington and held meetings at the Treasury Department.

Before the March 5 meeting, Smotrich stated, “After four years during which, under the Biden administration, there was no ministerial-level meeting between the U.S. Treasury Department and the Israeli government, ​​we are now entering the Treasury Department.”