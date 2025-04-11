Plane carrying 2 freed hostages collides at DC airport; no reported injuries

The Siegels were in Washington to appeal to the US government on behalf of the 59 hostages still in Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Freed hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel were on a plane that collided with another American Airlines aircraft on the ground on Thursday; there were no reported injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that all aboard were safe following the incident.

The Siegels were in Washington to appeal to the US government on behalf of the 59 hostages still in Gaza.

The couple said they were frightened during the incident but remained undeterred in pursuing their mission to advocate for the release of hostages.

Also on board one of the planes involved in the ground collision were six congressmen and women from New York and New Jersey.

“Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences … like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing,” Suffolk County Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) wrote to X. “Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok!”

In January, sixty-seven people were killed in a midair collision between a commercial plane and a military helicopter.

While in Washington, the Siegels attended the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) annual president’s dinner, during which they credited President Trump with their release.

“President Trump, I’m here, and I’m alive,” Keith Siegel, an Israeli-American hostage held by Hamas for nearly 16 months, said.

“You saved my life,” Siegel continued. “You set the hostage crisis at the highest priority… We all owe our lives to you.”

He added, “Please continue your tremendous efforts and your tremendous actions and your tremendous accomplishments. And we will get, with your help, all of the remaining 59 hostages still in Gaza back home. Thank you.”

Aviva Siegel added,“Thank you, President Trump, for bringing my Keith home. Keith’s grandchildren are the happiest, Keith’s children are the happiest, Keith’s family is the happiest, but I am the most happiest. Thank you so much.”