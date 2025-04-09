Hezbollah: We’ll disarm if Israel stops strikes, withdraws troops

A building complex in Beirut following an Israeli airstrike. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The Hezbollah terror group is ready to disarm and surrender their weapons arsenals, if Israel commits to withdrawing troops from the buffer zone in southern Lebanon and stops airstrikes on targets in the country, according to a Reuters report.

“Hezbollah is ready to discuss the matter of its arms if Israel withdraws from the five points, and halts its aggression against Lebanese,” a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters.

The organization also a political movement in Lebanon, with Hezbollah members serving as representatives in the Lebanese parliament.

Should the group disarm, it will presumably continue to exist in its political form.

Many Lebanese, including prominent politicians, are pressuring Hezbollah to disarm after the destruction caused by recent fighting between Israel and the terror group.

“Lebanon cannot bear a new war,” Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, the head of Lebanon’s Maronite church, told Reuters.

He stressed that Hezbollah must give up its weapons voluntarily, and that Lebanese authorities should avoid a confrontation where such a move occurs by force, which could potentially trigger internal fighting.

Kamal Shehadi, a minister with the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces party, told Reuters that Hezbollah must disarm in a timely manner, according to a framework that will be made public.

Holding Hezbollah accountable to deadlines is “the only way to protect our fellow citizens from the recurring attacks that are costing lives, costing the economy and causing destruction,” he said.

After the October 7th massacres, Hezbollah fired near-daily barrages of rockets, missiles, and explosive drones at Israeli civilian communities and military assets.

Israel responded with tit-for-tat strikes, focusing on destroying rocket launchers and other assets used by Hezbollah.

After nearly one year of bombardment, Israel launched the beeper operation in September 2024 and increased the intensity of its military efforts against Hezbollah, including assassinating its leader Hassan Nasrallah, severely crippling the terror group.