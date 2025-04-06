IDF kills two Hezbollah operatives in Southern Lebanon

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 17, 2024. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Following a ceasefire agreement late last year, Hezbollah has resumed efforts to rebuild its military and financial networks.

By JNS

An Israeli Air Force craft carried out a precision strike in Zibqin, a village 10 miles southeast of Tyre, targeting and killing two individuals identified as Hezbollah terrorist operatives, the military said on Sunday.

According to the IDF, the targets were using an engineering vehicle in an effort to restore infrastructure tied to Hezbollah’s “military” operations.

The development is part of an ongoing escalation between Israel and the Iranian terrorist proxy.

Over the past few months, Israel has increased its military actions aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s strategic presence in Southern Lebanon.

Notably, in February, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked facilities, which included weapons depots and launch platforms.

Intelligence assessments and media reports from December suggest the group has been recruiting members, boosting domestic arms production, and attempting to move weapons through Syrian territory.

The IDF maintains that these operations are critical for preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing a foothold near the Israeli border.

The military continues to monitor and engage targets it deems a threat to national security.