Hezbollah leader vows to block Israeli presence in Southern Lebanon

It was Qassem’s first interview since taking leadership of the terror group in late October following the assassination by Israel of his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah.

By JNS

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem declared on Sunday that the Iranian terror proxy will not tolerate any Israeli military presence in Southern Lebanon.

In a televised interview with Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV, Qassem accused the Jewish state of multiple ceasefire violations, warning that the truce would not hold.

“I say to the Israelis—if you stay in these positions, how long do you think it will last? The resistance will not allow you to remain there,” he said.

“If the occupation persists, the army, the people and the resistance will confront it. We have no ties to any agreement between the U.S. and Israel.”

The IDF confirmed last month that its forces would remain in five outposts in Southern Lebanon beyond the ceasefire deadline of Feb. 18.

Israel’s decision to keep boots on the ground in Lebanon was made in conjunction with the Trump administration.

Hezbollah chief says group suffered ‘security breach’ before assassination of top brass Investigation ‘to learn lessons and hold people accountable’ ongoing — Naim Qassem pic.twitter.com/Eoz8TUIZt7 — RT (@RT_com) March 9, 2025

Qassem also claimed that rebuilding war-affected areas was the responsibility of the Lebanese state, while reaffirming Hezbollah’s continued role in the country’s political and military landscape.

The Nov. 27, 2024, ceasefire ended over a year of clashes, including a two-month war involving Israeli ground forces. The agreement stipulated a full Israeli withdrawal within 60 days, but Israeli troops remain in five key border positions, citing security concerns.