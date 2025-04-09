US to screen immigration applicants for Jew-hatred posts on social media

“Anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.”

By JNS

The US federal government announced on Wednesday that it intends to start screening social-media posts for Jew-hatred from those who apply to immigrate to the United States.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” stated Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the US Department of Homeland Security.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here,” McLaughlin said.