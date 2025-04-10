Why the Dems want Kamala back – opinion

The various media “tell-all” or “tell-nothing” books depict Kamala as a victim who never really had a chance because of Joe Biden’s medical chicanery.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

After blowing through over $1 billion to suffer the worst presidential election loss since John Kerry saluted his way into the purple hearts of the DNC, Kamala is ready to run again.

“I’ll see you out there. I’m not going anywhere,” she told the oppressed proletariat at an oceanfront resort in Orange County.

The location made sense since Kamala is considered a frontrunner to become the first black woman to run California into the ground after watching equally unqualified white men like Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom take their turn at it.

But Kamala is still having trouble deciding whether to run for governor or president. Or both.

Polling has Kamala as the decisive frontrunner in a crowded field that includes such inspiring figures as Gov. Tim Walz, her former VP candidate who helped tank her campaign, Pete Buttigieg and AOC.

But you still have to ask why. And the answer is a complete lack of consequences.

Jimmy Carter, Michael Dukakis, Al Gore and John Kerry slunk off to do other things after suffering a decisive defeat, like taking money from shady Pakistani banks funding terrorists and drug dealers, trying to get everyone to forget ‘that photo’, reinventing themselves as planet savers and trying to help Islamic terrorists take over the Middle East. None of them ran again.

But Kamala isn’t getting into bed with Pakistani crime lords or making a documentary about how to save the planet by making other people pay more for everything, at least not that we know of.

Somehow she’s a frontrunner. And the “somehow” is a media still busy covering for her.

The first round of media campaign books about the 2024 election are out as all the ‘journalists’ who refused to tell us anything about Joe Biden’s medical condition, Hunter Biden’s laptops or Kamala’s track record are now finally willing to tell all. Or almost all. Or almost nothing.

The anticipated media bestsellers about the 2024 election offer little more than insider gossip that fleshes out the narrative that the media settled on after ‘that debate’.

Everything that went wrong was the fault of Joe Biden who brilliantly concealed his mental incapacity from the public (and especially the media) through a scheme so devious that no one inside D.C. had an inkling (but everyone outside D.C. knew about it since at least 2023) anything was wrong.

And Kamala certainly did not.

The various media ‘tell-all’ or ‘tell-nothing’ books depict Kamala as a victim who never really had a chance because of Joe Biden’s medical chicanery.

Not only don’t they ask questions about what Kamala knew, when she knew it and exactly when she began measuring the Oval Office drapes, they mourn that a talented minority woman was robbed of her chance to shine.

But Kamala had her shot. At least three of them. That’s how many times she rebooted her campaign. Her campaign launch enjoyed a honeymoon (at least if you believe the polls) and the public tuned in to watch her interviews and take in the Democratic National Convention.

By the time the election rolled around, Biden was being kept inside an ice cream dungeon somewhere in deepest darkest Delaware where no one would see him (despite occasionally ‘autopenning’ orders, pardons and checks) and it was all about Kamala. Biden didn’t lose. She did.

Biden picked Kamala with the expectation of the party and the public that she would replace him.

And had she actually done anything to make the public think that she was capable of chewing gum and issuing a press release at the same time, there would have been enormous pressure for Biden to step down in favor of the first black female president. Why wasn’t there?

Kamala blew every single opportunity. Biden’s people offered her multiple roles and she couldn’t manage to make it through one of them without wallowing in word salads.

Her photo ops were awkward and her polling remained poor. By the time 2024 came around, Democrats chose to let a senile meat puppet ride rather than have to do what they eventually did: take a chance on K.

And by then the first black president was working behind the scenes to stop her from becoming the nominee even though she had built her public persona around emulating Barack Obama.

Kamala’s only actual claim to fame was that she failed from the beginning to the end. She failed so badly that her party played Weekend at Biden’s because they knew they couldn’t run her and they couldn’t get rid of her.

And now, after losing catastrophically, they still can’t get rid of her.

The media’s campaign books blast Biden for running again, for covering up his medical condition and for not immediately endorsing Kamala as if that were actually a plus.

And then they blame Biden for not letting her break away to be her ‘own person’, but how was the vice president supposed to break with her own administration except by admitting her own uselessness.

Given a choice between clinging to something and clinging to nothing, Kamala clung to the horrible ‘somethingness’ of the Biden-Harris administration in name only.

Biden couldn’t run it because he was out to lunch and Kamala couldn’t run it because she had never shown up to lunch. And that is the terrible truth that no campaign book can touch.

Seen from the vantage point of power politics, positioning a loser for a second run seems like the worst possible recommendation, but from the perspective of a puppeteer, it’s a selling point.

Kamala is a puppet who is still young enough at the age of sixty that the public will assume that it’s her administration rather than a motley crew of Obama retreats, Sen. Elizabeth Warren allies and the kids who used to carry Sen. Bernie Sanders’ drool cup.

After four years of Biden not running his own administration, they dream of four years of Kamala not running hers either.