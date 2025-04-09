IDF probe reveals communication and operational failures in Sderot on October 7

Israeli security forces at the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a home and a car in Sderot, October 17, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An IDF investigation revealed that the IDF Southern Command’s Northern Brigade was responsible for the failure to deal with the Hamas invasion of Sderot on October 7, 2023.

The investigator stated, “The IDF has had flawed concepts and failures over the years that led the operational end into a situation it couldn’t avoid. The responsibility falls on the Northern Brigade, the Gaza Division, and the Operations Division.”

The Northern Brigade commander, Colonel Haim Cohen, resigned in March.

Forty-one Hamas militants infiltrated the city, killing 53 Israelis – 37 civilians, 11 police officers, three soldiers, and two firefighters. The investigation confirmed that 39 of the terrorists were killed, and two were captured.

Nukhba terrorists invaded Sderot, the largest city among the Gaza border communities, at 6:59 am and continued to enter in waves of two additional sweeps by 7:30.

According to the investigation’s findings, the IDF did not reach Sderot until 8:30 and regained control of the city at 10:30.

A total of 41 rockets were launched at Sderot on October 7, and 800 soldiers defended it. There was some indication that the number was closer to 1,000 troops, although not simultaneously.

The investigation noted that forming a complete situational picture was “very difficult due to collapsed control systems and the impact of Hamas terrorists on communication systems and military bases, such as Re’im.”

It added, “The IDF didn’t understand the overall situation in the Gaza border communities.”

The probe continued, “Over the two years leading up to October 7, the standby unit did not receive training for such scenarios,” adding, “It was the responsibility of the IDF and the Northern Brigade to ensure the standby units were prepared. Sderot lacks a preparedness plan like other settlements, which is a significant issue. The IDF is accountable for maintaining readiness.”

The IDF probe concluded that the failure to protect Sderot and prevent the attack was due to the lack of mechanisms to deal with a surprise attack.

Like other border communities, Sderot relied on a border fence rather than having sufficient defense in place.

The IDF concluded, “Rapid solutions for large-scale raids were necessary and that Sderot must also receive a permanent force to protect it.”