Hamas terrorist behind hostage parade eliminated

Al-Qassam Brigades hands over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, February 15, 2025. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

By Jewish Breaking News

In a major development, the Hamas terrorist who paraded Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi and others on stage during grotesque propaganda events has been eliminated.

The terrorist was a leader of Hams’s feared “Shadow Unit”—the elite division responsible for guarding and managing hostages in Gaza.

The moment, captured in global headlines, showed Eli Sharabi—thin, frail, and visibly shaken—being led by this masked terrorist in front of cameras as part of a disturbing psychological display.

The scene shocked viewers and intensified international pressure for the hostages’ release.

Sharabi, who had been held in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 massacre, was eventually freed in a hostage deal.

His release offered a rare moment of relief for a grieving nation still desperate to bring others home.

Israeli defense officials confirmed early this morning that the terrorist responsible had been targeted and neutralized.

The elimination marks a significant blow to the “Shadow Unit” and a symbolic act of justice for the horrors inflicted on Israeli captives.