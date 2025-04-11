New discoveries in quantum physics will further efficiency in medicine, space exploration and more

By Crystal Jones, TPS

Scientists have discovered how to ensure further efficiency in quantum technology, meaning advanced computers used across various sectors will now run better than ever.

Researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Cornell University have discovered how to keep “quantum spin” – the technology that keeps computers based on this technology active – going for longer.

This means that information stored on the computers that could sometimes be lost when quantum atoms lost their “spin” will now be saved.

Quantum computers are already highly efficient and fast, and currently utilized used across various fields such as medicine, space exploration, cybersecurity, and banking.

Scientists have now found that the electrons in tiny magnetic properties of atoms that store information, can now keep spinning by applying low magnetic fields.

Often, when these electrons encounter certain types of light, they lose their “spin”, and therefore their ability to retain information, but the application of magnetic fields can keep the electrons spinning endlessly.

The study was led by Mark Dikopoltsev and Avraham Berrebi, under supervision of Prof. Uriel Levy from the Hebrew University’s Institute of Applied Physics and Nano Center and Prof. Or Katz from Cornell University.

Dikopoltsev commented: “Our results show that low magnetic fields are not just useful for avoiding decoherence from random, spin-conserving interactions, they can actively suppress more damaging relaxation processes, giving us a powerful tool for preserving spin coherence.”

In the field of medicine, quantum computers are often used in drug development, MRI machines, and image processing.

Additionally, quantum technology is used in sensors, batteries, quantum clocks, and AI.