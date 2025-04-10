IDF probe credits security preparedness in Re’im with preventing more extensive damage on Oct. 7

A house in Kibbutz Re'im that was destroyed on October 7, 2023. (YouTube./Screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Thursday, an IDF probe praised the military and Re’im security forces for preventing more extensive damage to the kibbutz on October 7.

On that fateful day, 100 terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Re’eim, killing 15 members of the security forces and seven civilians.

Five civilians, four of whom were Thai nationals, were taken hostage, 17 homes were destroyed, and 43 Nova Festival attendees fled to the kibbutz for cover during the assault.

The investigation revealed that security forces prevented the infiltration of additional terrorists and stopped them from reaching strategic areas such as Ofakim and the Nevatim airbase.

After the terrorists broke through two of the kibbutz’s four gates, security forces battled against the terrorists from the morning until early afternoon.

Eight members of Re’im’s security squad responded immediately, and the probe commended them for efficient defense, crediting former Southern Brigade commander Col. Asaf Hamami for having trained them in July 2023. During the infiltration on October 7, the squad fought the terrorists in the same locations in the kibbutz where they had trained and were thoroughly equipped with assault rifles, combat gear, bulletproof vests, helmets, and mobile radios.

The security forces were ready to fight against the terrorists at 7 a.m. When terrorists disabled the gate, the kibbutz security surprised them and began firing.

Thirty-five survivors of the Nova Festival massacre were given shelter at the kibbutz. St.-Sgt. Guy Simhi, who was killed fighting terrorists, led 11 Nova survivors to a safe room in a house that eventually caught fire. However, the safe room did not ignite, and the 11 individuals were spared.

At around 9:30 a.m., police forces arrived at Re’im, and an Air Defense Battalion vehicle brought additional supplies. However, since it was not an armored vehicle, those inside, including Capt. Sahar Saudyan, Sgt. Nativ Kuzaro, and Sgt. Benyamin Gavriel Yona, were killed when terrorists ambushed it.

After 10 a.m., police and security forces compelled the terrorists to retreat to a different part of the kibbutz, with battles continuing throughout the day. Many terrorists who were holed up inside homes were killed, but others managed to escape.