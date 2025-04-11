Two Arab Israeli citizens indicted for role in Temple Mount stabbing attack

Arabs wave Hamas flags outside the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the last Friday of Ramadan, April 29, 2022. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Two Arab Israeli citizens were indicted on Friday for their role in a stabbing attack on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year.

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office indicted Israeli citizens Nur Shabat, a resident of the village of Nahf, and Amir Kiwan, a resident of Deir al-Asad, for terrorist activity.

The two aided and abetted a top operative in the Tulkarm Brigade terrorist group and Shabat attempted to participate in the attack.

Shabat also approached terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria in an attempt to infiltrate and perpetrate attacks against Jews.

Shabat asked Amir Kiwan to assist him with travel so he could engage in terrorist activity.

While visiting the Temple Mount on Ramadan, the two hatched a plan to attack security personnel.

A combined effort of the Shin Bet and the Northern District Police led to their arrest and investigation of their involvement in terrorism.

In a statement, Shin Bet and Israel’s Police said, “We take any involvement of Israeli citizens in actions that threaten the security of the state and its people very seriously, and we remain committed to preventing terrorist activity and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.”

In April 2023, a statement by the Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed that in a joint operation, the two organizations thwarted a shooting attack planned against police officers in Jerusalem.

The suspect in that attack was a student in Ramallah who began to communicate via Facebook with a terrorist operative from Lebanon. Later they switched to chatting on Telegram.

At a certain point, he was instructed to carry out a shooting or bomb attack when he would have received financial aid for this purpose through additional operatives from Judea and Samaria.

In 2022, A Palestinian who tried to stab an Israeli police officer near the Temple Mount was shot and wounded.

The incident occurred at the Cotton Merchants Gate on the western side of the Temple Mount. The suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar” while lunging at an officer and making a stabbing motion.

The officers responded by opening fire on the suspect.