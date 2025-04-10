WATCH: Six dead after helicopter plunges into Hudson River April 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-six-dead-after-helicopter-plunges-into-hudson-river/ Email Print A Bell 206 helicopter carrying a Spanish tourist family of five and a pilot disintegrated midair and crashed into the frigid Hudson River, killing all six aboard.Hudson River Helicopter crash @fox5ny @ABC7 @NBCNewYork @CBSNewYork @njdotcom @News12NJ @CNN @cnnbrkCredit: Bruce Wall pic.twitter.com/CVy249wApx— SangriaUltra (@xpertcommander) April 10, 2025 Footage of the helicopter that crashed in the Hudson River in Manhattan, New York, flying erratically before crashing. pic.twitter.com/bGA51Y57pg — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) April 10, 2025 BREAKING: Yet another deadly aviation incident under the trump Administration, as a helicopter carrying 4 people plunged into the Hudson River, and fatalities have been reported.It has only been 80 days, feels like years.pic.twitter.com/6dmSYJx38r — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 10, 2025 UPDATEOne person is dead and two others have been rescued after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River.One person remains missing. pic.twitter.com/LtuggbnIP9 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 10, 2025 helicopter crashNew YorkTourists