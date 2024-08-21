‘Zionism must fall’ – Anti-Israel protesters at Jewish DNC event

Far-left demonstrators chanted “shame on you” at participants discussing electoral power of Orthodox Jews.

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel protesters harassed speakers and attendees at an event for Orthodox Jews at the Democratic National Convention, despite the session not focusing on Israel or Zionism.

The Orthodox umbrella group Agudath Israel organized a talk on the sidelines of the convention about the growing electoral power of religiously observant Jews and battling the recent explosion of antisemitism in the U.S.

Far-left demonstrators targeted the event, ostensibly because it was focused on the Jewish community, shouting “Shame on you” at attendees.

The protesters, who wore masks to obscure their identities, were also heard chanting “brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism has got to fall.”

"Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism has got to fall" — protestors showed up at an event hosted by Agudath Israel, an Orthodox Jewish organization, that is meant to highlight the rise of antisemitism & the growing electoral power of religious Jews pic.twitter.com/hfPU8LeQiN — Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) August 20, 2024

Notably, the disruption came after organizers took precautions to avoid attracting protesters. The location of the talk was announced only shortly before the meeting began, and it’s unclear how the demonstrators managed to find out where the session was being held.

In a clip of the disruption published on social media, security guards can be seen hustling the demonstrators out of the space where the talk was held.

On Monday, thousands of anti-Israel protesters marched in front of the convention.

Several dozen demonstrators smashed through a security barrier in front of the event, triggering riot police to push them back.

Some were heard screaming “Killer Kamala,” a smear aimed at blaming the Democratic nominee for the alleged genocide of Gazans.

One protester told Reuters that despite participating in the demonstration, they were skeptical that the Democratic party would walk back its support for Israel.

“It’ll never happen,” Mwalimu Sundiata Keita said. “It’s the policy of the party to support Israel, and until that policy changes, that’s the way it’s going to be.”