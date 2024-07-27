12 children killed, 30 wounded in Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel

Israeli rescue forces seen at the site of a Hezbollah drone attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

This is the deadliest attack yet in the ongoing skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

At least 12 children were killed, and 30 others injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday.

The attack occurred on a soccer field where children were playing.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement, “All the fatalities are children aged 10 to 20. We share in the grief of the families and embrace the Druze community in its difficult time.”

After an IDF investigation it was determined that the sirens went off “for too short a time.”

Hagari added, “From the Israeli Air Force’s investigation, it has emerged that a single rocket” struck the soccer field in Majdal Shams,” and that the IDF is investigating the incident further.

Hezbollah denied launching the rocket at civilian targets in Majdal Shams, although it did admit firing rockets at a nearby military base.

However, the IDF refuted Hezbollah’s denial and released a statement, “Following assessments carried out in the IDF and the intelligence available to us, the Hezbollah terror group carried out the rocket fire at Majdal Shams.”

The Ziv Hospital in Safed has admitted 26 wounded and is treating 5 at the trauma ward, 11 in moderate-to-serious conditions, and 10 with light injuries.

Baruch Padeh Medical Center near Tiberias says 4 people who were moderately wounded were admitted.

Additional casualties were taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Channel 12 reported that an Israeli official declared there will be a severe response to the deadly attack.

The official said, “The events in the north will bring about a dramatic turn in fighting in the area.”

Kan quoted the official as saying, “The disaster at Majdal Shams could signal a change of direction in the war.”

They continued, “This is an incident we will not gloss over. There will be a severe response.”

Sheikh Muafak Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community which lost children in the attack, said, “It’s impossible to image and describe the horrific images of children and their smashed [body] parts strewn on the grass.”

He continued, “A proper country cannot allow the continuous harm to its citizens and residents. This is the ongoing reality for nine months in northern communities. This evening crossed all possible lines.”