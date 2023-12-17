27-year-old Israeli hostage confirmed murdered in captivity

The statement did not indicate how or when Inbar Haiman died.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The family of Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman received confirmation from the Israel Defense Forces that the 27-year-old was murdered by Hamas, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said on Saturday.

Inbar was taken captive by Hamas at the Nova music festival at Kibbutz Reim on Oct. 7. Palestinian terrorists massacred more than 360 people and took 40 hostages from the rave.

The statement did not indicate how or when Haiman died. Her body remains in Gaza.

A resident of Haifa, Haiman is survived by her parents and a brother.

Meanwhile, the IDF published the details of a preliminary review of an incident in which soldiers in Gaza accidentally killed three Israeli hostages.

The hostages, Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka, and Alon Lulu Shamriz, had escaped their Hamas captors. A soldier in a building said he saw three suspicious people leaving a building in the Shejaiyah area in northern Gaza. Other soldiers found the three shirtless, with one of them carrying a white flag on a stick. The soldiers believed it was a part of a Hamas effort to lure them into a trap.

One soldier, acting against protocol shot two of the hostages while the third fled inside a building. But when he emerged shortly afterward, he was shot and killed. Realizing they had probably killed hostages, the bodies were sent back to Israel for identification.

In the north, fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including military buildings, launch sites, terrorist infrastructure, and terrorist squads. This was in response to launches and UAVs that crossed today from Lebanese territory. One drone was shot down but another killed a soldier identified as 53-year-old Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Yehezkel Azaria.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers, and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 132. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.