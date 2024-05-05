WATCH: Learning About the Holocaust as a Muslim Arab-Israeli Woman in the IDF May 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-learning-about-the-holocaust-as-a-muslim-arab-israeli-woman-in-the-idf/ Email Print Major Ella Waweya is the highest-ranking female Arab Israeli officer in the IDF. A Muslim Soldier's Reflection: Learning About the Holocaust as an Arab-Israeli Woman in the IDFMaj. Ella Waweya, the highest-ranking female Arab soldier in the IDF, shares her profound journey of understanding the Holocaust as a non-Jew on the eve of Yom HaShoah.Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/5eN9CmMDDu — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) May 5, 2024 HolocaustMajor Ella WaweyaYom Hashoah