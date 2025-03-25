85-year-old grandfather named as terror attack victim

Moshe "Musa" Horan, 85, of Kibbutz HaZorea, was murdered in a terror shooting. (Screenshot/Telegram)

Moshe “Musa” Horan, who was murdered in a shooting attack on Monday, is survived by his wife, four children, and 10 grandchildren.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An 85-year-old grandfather was identified as the victim murdered in a terror shooting in northern Israel on Monday. His son witnessed the attack.

Moshe “Musa” Horan was driving with his son through the Tishbi Junction, near the city of Yokne’am, when he was killed by gunfire from an Arab-Israeli terrorist. Horan’s son was lightly injured.

The murder devastated Kibbutz HaZorea, a community that Horan’s his parents founded and where he was born and raised.

A father of four and grandfather of 10, Horan, a master woodworker, was said to have been “a pillar of the community” and a brilliant agricultural manager, according to a statement from the kibbutz.

He was described as a “great conversationalist who always had a smile on his lips.”

Horan’s home and various sites within the kibbutz displayed his handicrafts, “which he continued to work on, despite his advanced age.”

Horan is survived by his wife of many years, Betty, and his children and grandchildren.

The terrorist who carried out the attack was named as Karem Jabarin, 26, from the Arab town of Ma’ale Iron. Border Police forces shot and killed him shortly after the attack.

According to a police statement summarizing the events of the attack, Jabarin initially rammed people waiting at a bus stop at the Tishbi Junction, including an 18-year-old soldier. The terrorist then exited his vehicle and stabbed the soldier, seriously wounding him.

Jabarin then stole the soldier’s gun, firing at a passing vehicle and killing Horan.

The wounded soldier, who has not been publicly named, is being treated at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.