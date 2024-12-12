10-year-old murdered, 3 wounded in terror shooting targeting bus

The boy was traveling with his family on a bus bound for Jerusalem; terrorist opened fire, struck bus more than 20 times.

By World Israel News Staff

A ten-year-old boy was murdered in a terror attack targeting a public bus in the Jerusalem area on Wednesday evening, which also wounded three other people.

The boy, identified as Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha, was traveling with his family on a bus bound for Jerusalem.

Around 11:30 p.m., a terrorist opened fire at the Al-Khader Junction near Bethlehem, hitting the bus more than 20 times.

Footage of the incident circulating on social media showed women and children fleeing the bullet-ridden bus and running towards security forces at a nearby checkpoint, at the entrance to Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics said that they rushed Simcha, who sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body, to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

“Unfortunately, after intensive and prolonged resuscitation efforts, the medical team was forced to declare the death of the child, who was evacuated from the attack in critical condition to the trauma unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem,” the hospital said in a media statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family at this difficult time.”

The victim is the son of Rabbi Zusha Simcha, the head of a Hasidic yeshiva in Beitar Illit, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

A woman in her 40s, who was also shot in the attack, was transported to Sha’are Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where she is listed as being in moderate condition.

Two other people were hurt by shattering glass and transported to medical centers for treatment, while others were treated by paramedics at the scene for anxiety.

The terrorist who perpetrated the attack was still at large, as of Thursday morning.

Israeli security forces set up checkpoints and roadblocks around the city of Bethlehem, where it’s believed the shooter fled.

“The terrible attack tonight is not a matter of fate. In Judea and Samaria, too, the time has come to mobilize the population, to maneuver within the cities, and to destroy terrorist infrastructure,” said the Yesha Regional Council in a statement.

“There is no difference between the enemy in Gaza and the enemy in Bethlehem. Terrorism is the same terrorism. The solution must be the same.”