Shooting attack in Huwara: Israeli bus riddled with bullets

By Meir Dolev, World Israel News

An Israeli bus sustained at least eight bullets when it was subjected to a terror shooting while driving through the Palestinian town of Huwara in Judea and Samaria on Monday evening.

There are no injuries in the attack, the Rescuers Without Borders emergency service said.

There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces on the attack.

דובר צה"ל: פיגוע ירי לעבר אוטובוס אירע לפני זמן קצר במרחב הכפר חווארה שבחטיבת שומרון. אין נפגעים, נגרם נזק לאוטובוס.

Huwara, near Nablus in Samaria, has been a hotbed of Palestinian terror for decades.

Earlier this month, an Israeli driver was lightly injured by glass shards when his vehicle was hit by at least a dozen bullets in a shooting attack near the Palestinian-controlled town. A day earlier, two Israeli soldiers were wounded when a terrorist rammed them with his vehicle in Huwara.

Over a month-long period earlier this year, three terror attacks took place there.

At the end of February, two Israeli brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, were murdered in a drive-by shooting, prompting a riot by Jewish Israelis later that evening. A poll later found that almost three-quarters of Palestinians supported their murder.

Two weeks later, former U.S. Marine David Stern was shot while driving through the town with his young children family. After being shot at at point blank range, Stern, a martial arts instructor, managed to shoot and neutralize the terrorist.

A week and a half later, two IDF soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack in the Palestinian town.

Also last month, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Huwara.

A day later, a pregnant woman miraculously escaped her car after it flipped over during a terror attack in the same place with nothing more than scratches.