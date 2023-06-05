IDF soldier injured in terror ramming in Huwara

Scene of terrorist stabbing attack in Huwara, May 4th 2023 (Courtesy of MDA)

The IDF released a statement saying that the incident was under review.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli soldier was lightly injured in a car ramming attack in the Palestinian village of Huwara in Samaria on Monday evening.

The suspect sped off in his vehicle.

EMTs administered emergency medical care to the victim before evacuating him to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a similar attack in the same place, when a terrorist rammed his vehicle towards a group of IDF troops, injuring one soldier.

At the time, MK Danny Danon (Likud) called on the military to shutter all stores on Huwara’s main thoroughfare.

“Another attack in Huwara’s death corridor. Thankfully, there were no casualties, but the writing is on the wall. All businesses along the traffic route should be closed, and the entire length and width of the route should be secured. A zero-tolerance policy for terrorism is needed in Huwara.”

Huwara, near Nablus in Samaria, has been a hotbed of Palestinian terror for decades.

Over a month-long period earlier this year, three terror attacks took place.

At the end of February, two Israeli brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, were murdered in a drive-by shooting, prompting a riot by Jewish Israelis later that evening. A poll later found that almost three-quarters of Palestinians supported their murder.

Two weeks later, former U.S. Marine David Stern was shot while driving through the town with his young children family. After being shot at at point blank range, Stern, a martial arts instructor, managed to shoot and neutralize the terrorist.

A week and a half later, two IDF soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack in the Palestinian town.

Also last month, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Huwara.

A day later, a pregnant woman miraculously escaped her car after it flipped over during a terror attack in the same place with nothing more than scratches.