Second point-blank shooting attack in Huwara: 2 Israelis wounded, 1 seriously

The three children in the vehicle escaped injury.

By World Israel News Staff

Two American-Israelis were injured in a point-blank shooting incident Sunday afternoon near the Palestinian village of Hawara, Samaria.

A terrorist opened fire at a passing Israeli vehicle carrying a family of five and fled the scene. The father suffered a serious head injury and was treated by Magen David Adom EMTs before being transferred to Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson in Petah Tikvah.

The woman reportedly managed to call for help while in a state of anxiety.

Their three children were in the back seat and were not hit.

Israeli security forces scanning the area of ​​the incident found a Carlo submachine gun – the kind manufactured in Palestinian-administered areas – that was left at the scene.

Shortly after launching a manhunt, the forces caught up with the terrorist and neutralized him.

The attack occurred near the scene of a deadly shooting last month that claimed the lives of two brothers – Hillel Menachem Yaniv, 22, and Yigal Yaakov Yaniv, 20.

According to a new poll, 71% of the residents of Huwara, a hotbed of terror, approved of the brothers’ murder. There were celebrations in the village after the attack.

Within a couple of hours of the murder, dozens of Jewish residents of nearby settlements rioted in Huwara, burning cars and clashing with residents. The rioters complain that they face mortal danger daily while driving on the roads and are demanding better security.

Following the riots, Yaya Fink, a member of the left-wing Labor party, launched a crowdsourcing fund for Huwara to cover the costs of damanged property – which horrified the family of the Yaniv brothers. Mother Esti Yaniv called it “a backward campaign for the people who handed out baklavas after the murder of my children.”