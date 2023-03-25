Two IDF soldiers injured in Huwara terror shooting, marking third attack in a month

Soldiers secure the scene of the deadly shooting in Huwara, near Nablus, Feb. 26, 2023. Soldiers secure the scene of the deadly shooting in Huwara, near Nablus, Feb. 26, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine claimed responsibility for the attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Two IDF soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack in Huwara on Saturday evening, marking the third terror attack in the Palestinian town in the past month.

The soldiers were listed as being in serious and moderate condition, respectively. They were transferred to Rabin Medical Center for further treatment.

The terrorist fired from a passing vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The IDF has launched a manhunt to find the terrorist. The highway that cuts through Huwara, in northern Samaria, has been shut down as have the roads around the Nablus (Shechem) area.

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group, claimed responsibility for the shooting attack.

The terror group called on “all the Palestinian people and their living forces to form a united front in the Palestinian resistance,” a statement from the brigades said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with IDF chief Herzi Halevi and head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, and other military brass for a situational assessment.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem welcomed the attack, saying “For the third time in a month, the resistance strikes the occupation army in the same place in the town of Huwara, and reaffirms the occupation’s ineptitude in confronting the resistance youth.”

“The resistance in [Judea and Samaria] has proved it is capable of surprising the occupation every time.”

Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan slammed the government over its “neglect.”

“We won’t make allowances for the government because we voted for it,” Dagan said. “The government is continuing the policy of the previous one and it’s beginning to feel like neglect. We demand the return of security checkpoints and the gathering of weapons.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “IDF soldiers and Jews in Samaria are driving on terror-riddled roads especially in Huwara, and it’s time to get some order in the town, set up permanent checkpoints, and close shops that are a danger.”

Saturday’s shooting marks the third such attack in Huwara in a month. Early in March, two Israeli brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, were murdered in a drive-by shooting and last week, former U.S. Marine David Stern was shot while driving through the town with his young children family. After being shot at at point blank range, Stern, a martial arts instructor, managed to shoot and neutralize the terrorist.