Search

WATCH: European Muslims call for global caliphate

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslims-in-europe-call-for-global-caliphate/
Email Print

Muslims across Europe are chanting Allahu Akbar and discussing ways to to form a global Sharia law by force.







Read  Petition to High Court calls for Arab draft, aims to highlight judicial 'hypocrisy'