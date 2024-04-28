WATCH: European Muslims call for global caliphate April 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslims-in-europe-call-for-global-caliphate/ Email Print Muslims across Europe are chanting Allahu Akbar and discussing ways to to form a global Sharia law by force. QUIET PART OUT LOUDWatch: Some Islamists in the UK are planning to over take the system.“How can we reestablish the caliphate again?” pic.twitter.com/C1cYtDGTpV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 28, 2024 BREAKING:Hundreds of Islamists are demonstrating in Hamburg, Germany. They are demanding that a caliphate is established in the country.The organization behind the protest is called Muslim Interaktiv, and is monitored by the authorities but not banned pic.twitter.com/RISFYJEKAY— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 27, 2024 Sreams of Allahu Akbar Echo Throughout Germany!Hordes of Muslims March Through Hamburg, Demanding a Caliphate in Germany and Media to Abide by ShariaMobilizing the Umma (the global Muslim community) to establish their Islamic Civilization is their admitted goal.Today in… pic.twitter.com/B07C7LqIjz — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 27, 2024Read Petition to High Court calls for Arab draft, aims to highlight judicial 'hypocrisy' 5 PillarsAllahu AkbarCaliphateEuropeMuslimsSharia law