Jewish man murdered in Egypt in possible terror attack

Dual Canadian, Israeli citizen found murdered in Egypt, raising fears of terrorism.

By World Israel News Staff

A Jewish businessman has been found murdered in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria, Egyptian and Israeli media outlets reported Tuesday.

According to Hebrew news reports, the murder is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

The victim has been identified as Ziv Kiefer, a dual Israeli-Canadian citizen. Kiefer was reportedly visiting Egypt on business.

An Egyptian company owned by Kiefer is involved in the export of frozen fruits and vegetables.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has been alerted to the incident and is investigating the matter in conjunction with the Israeli embassy in Cairo.

Local police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder and are working to track down the perpetrators.

This is not the first time Israeli nationals have been murdered in Alexandria in recent years.

On October 8th, two Israeli citizens and an Egyptian tour guide were shot and killed in an attack on a group of Israeli tourists near Pompey’s Pillar in Alexandria’s Mansheya neighborhood, following the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7th.

The gunman was later apprehended by local police, and claimed he was carried out the shooting after he was provoked and lost control of himself.