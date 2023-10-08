Two Israeli tourists murdered in Egypt

Egyptian media outlets report that a police officer opened fire on a tourist bus, killing at least two Israelis.

By World Israel News Staff

An Egyptian police officer opened fire on a tourist bus in Alexandria Sunday, killing two Israeli nationals, Egyptian security officials said, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

The officer in question is reportedly assigned to protect tourist areas. He opened fire at the bus near Pompey’s Pillar in the Mansheya neighborhood.

According to initial reports, an Egyptian citizen was also killed in the shooting.

Police have taken the officer into custody and launched an investigation into the incident.

The Israeli search and rescue organization ZAKA confirmed that two of the victims killed in the shooting are Isareli.

The attack comes as Israeli forces continue to battle against Gaza terrorists who invaded southern Israel beginning Saturday morning, murdering at least 350 Israelis, abducting some 100, and injuring nearly 2,000.