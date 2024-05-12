WATCH: ‘Free speech is at its freest when it is hate speech against Jews’ May 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-free-speech-is-at-its-freest-when-it-is-hate-speech-against-jews/ Email Print NYU professor Scott Galloway slammed the antisemitic rhetoric allowed to proliferate on college campuses. How did I miss this clip?Scott Galloway: “Free speech is at its freest when it is hate speech against Jews.”Thank you. pic.twitter.com/VdPm6qFnOJ — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) May 12, 2024 AntisemitismFree SpeechScott Galloway