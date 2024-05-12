WATCH: Anti-Israel students walk out on Jerry Seinfeld’s speech at Duke commencement ceremony May 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-students-walk-out-on-jerry-seinfelds-speech-at-duke-commencement-ceremony/ Email Print Seinfeld has been a vocal supporter of Israel in its conflict with Hamas, with Jerry visiting some massacred kibbutzim in Israel. Duke invited a Jewish speaker to graduation and Pro-H@mas graduates walked out. The speaker? Jerry Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/5p3YWl1b2V— @amuse (@amuse) May 12, 2024 anti-IsraelcommencementDukejerry seinfeld