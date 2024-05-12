WATCH: Mother’s Day – Grieving parents call out to their children held in Gaza

This #MothersDay I'm thinking about the mothers who haven't seen their children since they were abducted by terrorists on October 7.

"It's mom and dad"

"We're really close to you, my Romi"

"My son"

"I miss you so much"

The calls of the parents of the hostages as they stood…

— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 12, 2024