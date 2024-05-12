WATCH: Mother’s Day – Grieving parents call out to their children held in Gaza May 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mothers-day-grieving-parents-call-out-to-their-children-held-in-gaza/ Email Print On a day when Mother’s Day and Yom HaZikaron coincide, the still-held hostages and the heroic fallen soldiers must be remembered. This #MothersDay I'm thinking about the mothers who haven't seen their children since they were abducted by terrorists on October 7."It's mom and dad" "We're really close to you, my Romi" "My son""I miss you so much"The calls of the parents of the hostages as they stood… pic.twitter.com/y0eEwnfKO7 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 12, 2024 hostagesMothers DayYom Hazikaron