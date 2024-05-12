Pro-Israel website exposes Hamas-supporting student protesters

Canary Mission says it is working ‘around the clock’ to ‘combat a wave of antisemitism’ on college campuses.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amid the explosion of protests on college campuses, a pro-Israel website is committed to exposing those who support terror and engage in antisemitic anti-Israel activism.

Canary Mission publishes names and pictures of those who participate in anti-Israel protests as a way of making them accountable for their actions.

In some cases, these efforts bring an awareness about how wrong their actions are.

Reuters spoke to an Egyptian-American student, Layla Sayed, whose friend notified her that she had been identified as taking part in an anti-Israel protest.

“I think they found you from the protest,” the friend wrote.

When she visited the site, she saw a picture of herself posted from an October 16th rally at the University of Pennsylvania with the heading “Hamas War Crimes Apologist.”

Sayed insisted that she did not intend to support terror but instead was concerned about human rights and the plight of the Palestinians.

She told Reuters, “My initial reaction was just absolute shock,” Sayed, a 20-year-old sophomore, said.

“I wasn’t there to say I supported Hamas. I wasn’t there to say I hated Israel. I was there to say what’s happening in Palestine is wrong,” she added.

However, the date of the demonstration Sayed attended was October 16th, and Israel had not launched a ground war in Gaza until the 27th of October, so at that point, the only Palestinians the IDF had killed were terrorists.

In addition, Sayed said she had no idea that the slogan she chanted on October 16th, “When people are occupied, resistance is justified,” could have been construed as support for Hamas’s actions on October 7th.

However, it’s hard to see how we could not have associated “resistance” with the atrocities committed by Hamas just 9 days prior.

Canary Mission’s goal is to expose the people behind the anti-Israel protests, whether they are engaging out of ignorance or genuine hatred of Israel.

The website says it is working around the clock ” to combat a “wave of antisemitism” on college campuses since Oct. 7, including exposing people who endorse Hamas.