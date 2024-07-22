Wix ordered to compensate Irish employee for dismissal after anti-Israel posts

Just weeks after the October 7th massacre, she posted that she took a ‘stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people against the Israeli apartheid.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli website company Wix agreed to compensate an Irish employee after she was dismissed following anti-Israel posts she published shortly after the October 7th massacre.

Wix was ordered pay €35,000 ($38,000) to Courtney Carey who was dismissed from the company’s Dublin office after 4 years of employment.

Wix agreed Carey’s dismissal was “procedurally unfair.”

In October, the 27-year-old Carey posted just a few weeks after Hamas’s October 7th invasion of Israel that she was determined to “stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people against the Israeli apartheid.”

She added, “Zionist ideology which promotes an exclusivist state which denies Palestinian identity is also an expansionary ideology, promoting illegal settlements on Palestinian land.”

“Do not be fooled by establishment propaganda. You can oppose Zionism as a political ideology while standing firm against antisemitism which is also a form of racism,” Carey concluded.

After receiving multiple complaints, Wix dismissed Carey who said she felt “blacklisted” by the dismissal.

She claimed that her dismissal caused her significant financial loss and she was forced to take a lower-paying job after being let go from Wix.

Courtney Carey said she didn’t regret posting her remarks and added, “I think I was very soft-handed. What has happened since to Palestinians and what has been happening at the hands of the Israeli government has only exacerbated and got worse. I’m glad I said what I said.”

Although Wix had agreed early on in the case to compensate Carey, the main disagreement was over the amount of the reward.

Initial calculations put the amount of money Carey lost in the 6 months since her dismissal at €20,000.

However, she claimed she had lost an additional €237 a week because of her lower salary at her new job.

In addition to financial loss, Carey said she suffered embarrassment when people told “complete lies” about her online, although many of these posts were just shares and reposts of comments she published.