WATCH: Yom HaZikaron – Israel mourns the heroic fallen soldiers and terror victims May 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yom-hazikaron-israel-mourns-the-heroic-fallen-soldiers-and-terror-victims/ Email Print Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, solemnly honors the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and victims of terror. Grieving is a part of being Israeli.We mourn the loss of our friends, family and fellow soldiers who lost their lives defending the state of Israel or in acts of terrorism. Their stories will forever be a part of our history.May their memories be a blessing 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/eiPI2bQ0Ty — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2024 Fallen SoldiersIDFYom Hazikaron