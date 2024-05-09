Israeli hostage was murdered by Gaza doctor

IDF soldier Noa Marciano, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and murdered in November. (Courtesy of the family)

Hamas taped Noa Marciano four days after her abduction and then showed her lifeless body in November, blaming an IDF bombing for her death.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The parents of kidnapped soldier Noa Marciano said that a doctor in Gaza’s Shifa Hospital murdered their daughter in November, in an interview aired Wednesday on Channel 12.

“She was injured by an [Israeli] air force bombing, and they brought her to Shifa [Hospital], and there they simply preferred to murder her,” her father told interviewer Keren Marciano.

“Just like that, in cold blood,” commented Marciano.

“Yes. It was a doctor that did it,” he responded.

“A doctor?” she repeated in a surprised voice.

Nodding, he emphasized, “In Shifa. In a hospital.”

Cpl. Marciano, 19, was one of a few IDF lookouts who was abducted from the Nahal Oz base during the Hamas surprise invasion of Israel on October 7 in which 253 people, both alive and dead, were abducted back into the Gaza Strip.

Many of her fellow lookouts on the Gazan border were murdered among dozens of other soldiers at the border base during the terrorists’ killing spree that claimed 1,200 victims, including infants and the elderly and sparked Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas.

In November, Hamas publicized a video from October 11th showing Marciano speaking to the camera and stating the name of her parents and birthplace. She also can be heard on the video saying that the IAF’s “bombing [of Gaza] isn’t helping.”

At the end it cut to an image of her lifeless body.

The terror organization claimed that she had died from an Israeli airstrike.

However, IDF forces found Marciano’s body at the Shifa Hospital days later when they cleared it of hundreds of Hamas fighters who used it and its terror tunnels as a military base, as Hamas has done in all hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

After the IDF thoroughly examined her body, Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that while Noa had been hurt in an IDF bombing on November 9th that struck the building in which she was being held captive, she had not suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Noa was taken to Shifa, where she was murdered by Hamas terrorists,” he said.

“The observed wounds appear more consistent with bullet injuries,” he noted, adding that “the hospital, a place that is supposed to sanctify the value of life, was used by Hamas for murder. Our hearts go out to Noa’s family.”

In the interview, Marciano’s father spoke of his anger at the army’s failure to prevent the October 7 slaughter and systematic kidnapping of so many men, women and children.

“Those who think that when they leave army life [over the failure]…they’ve thereby ‘paid’ their punishment – no way,” he said. “We want them demoted to the rank of private, in jail. Fifteen hundred people were killed, and there are those who are responsible.”

“And if they don’t go to jail,” he added, “then we’ll be in front of their homes until the day they die,” in protest.