Noa Marciano, Israeli hostage appearing in Hamas video, confirmed dead

Hamas released a propaganda video of Noa on Monday shortly before her death.

By World Israel News Staff

Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, from Modiin, who was seen in a hostage video released by Hamas on Monday, has been confirmed dead, according to the IDF.

The circumstances of her death have not been verified.

On Monday, Hamas released a video from October 11th showing Noa Marciano speaking to the camera and stating the name of her parents and birthplace. She also can be heard on the video saying that the “bombing isn’t helping.”

Hamas often uses videos of hostages as propaganda and a tool of psychological manipulation. After Marciano spoke, the video then cut to more recent footage of what appears to beher lifeless body.

On Tuesday, the IDF confirmed that Marciano was killed.

Noa Marciano had been assigned to the IDF’s Nachal Oz base and served in the Combat Intelligence Corps 414 unit, which was entrusted with lookout duty close to the border with Gaza.

When terrorists invaded Nachal Oz on October 7th, Noa Marciano, along with some 240 other Israelis, was taken captive by Hamas.

In her last conversation with her parents, Noa reported to them on the phone that there had been an infiltration and she ended the call.

In a photograph released a week after the attack, Noa was seen bound with three other hostages. The IDF confirmed a week later that Noa was among the hostages in Gaza.

The IDF said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to the Marciano family, whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terror organization. Hamas continues to use psychological terror and behaves inhumanely, through videos and photos of hostages, as it has done in the past.”