WATCH: Hamas supporters in Montreal chant 'all the Zionists are the terrorists' May 19, 2024

Terror supporters have been openly chanting for the killing of Jews, with no repercussions by law enforcement or other officials. "All the Zionists are racists. All the Zionists are the terrorists."This is Montreal. They say "Zionists," but we know they mean "Jews" pic.twitter.com/0PMhOIkQBN— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 19, 2024