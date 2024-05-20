US administration abandons Israel, empowers enemies

Biden’s decision has projected an image of weakness rather than leadership, further tarnishing America’s reputation as a steadfast defender of the free world.

By Majid Rafizadeh, Gatestone Institute

In an unprecedented move in US governance, the Biden administration has embarked on a policy that departs from its longstanding support for Israel.

Instead, there is a discernible tilt towards policies that favor the adversaries of the United States, notably Iran and its proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as China and Russia.

This strategic realignment marks a significant shift in US foreign policy and has generated a substantial risk both domestically and internationally.

On one front, the Biden administration’s policy of granting sanctions waivers to Iran has bolstered its financial resources, enabling its regime to resume funding terrorism and “exporting the revolution.”

This influx of funds provides the Iranian regime with the means to finance, arm and support terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis; forge closer ties with Russia and supply it with weapons to attack Ukraine, and have Iran’s proxies repeatedly target not only Israel, but also US troops in more than 150 recent attacks in the Middle East.

The US gave Iran the funding that they used to attack it.

By lifting economic restrictions, the Biden administration has empowered entities hostile to US interests and those of its allies, funded both sides of two major wars, in Ukraine and Gaza, and successfully destabilized both Europe and the Middle East.

On top of that, President Joe Biden has orchestrated a policy shift regarding supplying munitions and military equipment that Israel needs to defend itself in a war it did not start — while at the same time lifting weapons sanctions off two of Israel’s off two of the countries that participated in trying to destroy Israel: Qatar, which has been Hamas’s biggest funder since 2007, and Lebanon – which has been launching missiles and drones non-stop into Israel – a country smaller than New Jersey — ever since October 7.

Biden threatened to withhold arms supplies if Israel entered Rafah, in southern Gaza, where the last four battalions of Hamas, its leaders and possibly the Israeli hostages could are located.

Bizarrely, some of the weapons withheld were precision-guided – exactly what the US had implied Israel should use in order not to fight “indiscriminately.”

Such a decision undermines Israel’s ability to defend itself against threats posed by Hamas and other enemies. This pause in military supplies could embolden Hamas and other terrorist groups, potentially exacerbating tensions and further destabilizing the region.

The decision to halt arms shipments to Israel has ignited a firestorm of criticism, particularly from prominent Republican figures such as US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Their condemnation underscores a broader discontent with the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.

They lamented being blindsided by the announcement, after having received assurances to the contrary from administration officials.

Expressing their dismay in a strongly worded letter addressed to Biden, the lawmakers emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that the suspension of arms supplies poses a direct threat to Israel’s security and risked emboldening its enemies in the volatile Middle East region.

They called for urgent action to reverse the decision and demanded a thorough briefing to be provided.

In the view of Congress and its recent vote for $17 billion in aid to Israel, the administration’s lack of transparency and consultation has been deeply troubling and represents a failure of leadership, particularly in the message sent to America’s allies and foes.

Israel, an ally under existential threat, has been left vulnerable, while the counties posing that threat are rewarded. There is concern among lawmakers about the broader implications for regional stability and security

“If we stop weapons necessary to destroy the enemies of the state of Israel at a time of great peril,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, “we will pay a price. This is obscene. It is absurd. Give Israel what they need to fight the war they can’t afford to lose.”

“The American people support Israel overwhelmingly,” said Senator John Thune, who spearheaded a resolution condemning Biden’s decision. “And they also believe that Israel needs to do what is necessary, and if that includes going into Rafah to root out the Hamas threat, then that is necessary for their very survival.”

Former President Donald Trump also criticized Biden: “What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful.” The presumptive Republican presidential nominee went further. “If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden,” he added, “they should be ashamed of themselves. He’s totally abandoned Israel.”

The decision by the Biden administration to abandon Israel carries far-reaching implications that extend beyond the immediate geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

By withdrawing support for Israel, the administration is bolstering hostile entities such Hamas, Hezbollah, and their benefactors, Qatar and Iran.

Worse, abandoning Israel sends a troubling message to U.S. allies worldwide: in times of crisis, do not rely on American support.

The Biden administration has eroded trust and damaged U.S. credibility on the global stage even further than it already had done after surrendering Afghanistan and allowing China to kill more than a million Americans with Covid-19, or poisoning to death more than 80,000 Americans each year with fentanyl, or permitting China to commit massive espionage and intellectual property theft with no consequences at all.

Biden’s decision has projected an image of weakness rather than leadership, further tarnishing America’s reputation as a steadfast defender of the free world.

Instead, the Biden administration is seen globally as siding with terrorists — the Taliban in Afghanistan, the terror-funding Qataris, the genocidal Communist government of China, and the annual winner (here, here and here) of the world’s top, largest, leading “state sponsor of terrorism,” Iran.

Such a milestone shift in U.S. foreign policy displays a concerning departure from longstanding principles of backing the Free World.

Overall, the development is deeply detrimental to U.S. interests. It threatens the stability of international relations, and for the perception of America’s role as a leading global power, it is nothing short of devastating.