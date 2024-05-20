Rabbis describe Iranian President’s helicopter death as ‘divine retribution’

‘This is good news for the Jewish people. Even more than Haman.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On the confirmation of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Sunday’s helicopter crash, several rabbis in Israel declared that the death of the enemy of Israel was an act of divine retribution.

Rabbi Meir Abutbul took to Facebook to condemn “the hangman of Tehran.”

Rabbi Abtbul wrote, “This dog wanted to hang Jews, so God scattered him to the winds in a helicopter crash, him and his entire Israel-hating crew.”

Kabbalist Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi warned Iran to “Have mercy on yourselves, God said enough is enough, You have angered Him.”

Rabbi Yitzchak Batzri likened Raisi to the Persian villain Haman who, in the Biblical Book of Esther, attempted to have all of the Jews in the kingdom killed but ended up being hanged on his own gallows.

Rabbi Batzri announced on Facebook, “Haman the wicked was hurt in a helicopter accident.”

He then rejoiced over the incident and quoted the verse, “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good, for His mercy endures forever.”

Rabbi David Chai Hacohen, dean of the Netivot Hatora yeshiva in Bat Yam, took the analogy to Haman further and said that, just on holidays and days of Thanksgiving, the “Tachnun” or confessional prayer should be omitted from services to praise God for the demise of a “special hater of Israel.”

Rabbi HaCohen said, “The President was a very ‘special’ hater of Israel, and he was the greatest of all the Iranians.”

He added, “May it be God’s will that the wolves in the forest where he fell will eat him.”

Comparing Raisi to Haman, Rabbi HaCohen said, “This is good news for the Jewish people. Even more than Haman – if we make a festive meal on the day he was killed – then even more so, we should not say Tachanun.”

He explained, “It is mentioned in the Mishna Berura that on the first day of the intermediate days of Passover he (Haman) was hanged, and therefore we should add a special dish.”