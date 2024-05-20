The ‘Butcher of Tehran’ meets a mountain

Iran had spent billions on nukes, ballistic missiles and drones but neglected to invest in developing its own civilian aircraft.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Thirty-five years after taking part in the massacre of thousands, President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter went down over a mountain.

Inside the chopper was the body of the man viewed as the likely future Supreme Leader of Iran along with his Foreign Minister and various other officials of the Islamic terrorist regime.

The Iranian people celebrated the death of the man known as the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ with fireworks and dances. Many of those celebrating were the women whom he had tormented for so long.

President Raisi was said to have harbored a special hatred for women and he has been held responsible for everything from prison rapes to the torture of pregnant women.

The cleric and former prosecutor had overseen the brutal suppression of human rights protests against the Islamic regime as part of a record of his crimes against humanity going back to the 1980s.

The Islamic Revolution in Iran had brought many monsters to power. Raisi among them.

One of the Islamic student radicals who turned a nation with freedom and civil rights into a ruthless Islamic theocracy, Raisi also represented the last generation of the revolution.

Still in his early sixties, it was expected that he would usher in the next era of the Islamic Revolution.

But within weeks of Iran’s likely arrival at a nuclear threshold, Raisi went down in a Bell helicopter that the United States had exported to Iran back in the era of the Shah.

Iran had spent billions on nukes, ballistic missiles and drones but neglected to invest in developing its own civilian aircraft.

While the price of putting guns ahead of butter is usually paid by civilians, it was the ‘Butcher of Iran’ and his entourage, including Iran’s Foreign Minister, who paid the price for their murderous obsession with nuclear weapons with their lives.

The Islamic regime’s allies, Iran, Turkey, Russia, and even the European Union scrambled to help. A UN spokesperson said that Secretary General Antonio Guterres “is following reports of an incident with Iranian President Raisi’s aircraft with concern. He hopes for the safety of the president and his entourage.”

But while there may have been mourning at the UN and on college campuses, there were celebrations by Iranians who remembered all too well the atrocities perpetrated by Raisi.

And for widows still mourning their husbands and children mourning their parents, the bloody tide of Islamic atrocities by the Jihadist regime goes back to when Raisi was a young man and the ‘Will of Allah’ and ropes attached to cranes took their loved ones away from them forever.

In 1988, a humiliated Ayatollah Khomeini having been forced to accept a ceasefire after losing the Iran-Iraq War began a murderous purge of thousands of his political opponents.

The Ayatollah, deathly ill and terrified of a domestic uprising, delegated the killing to the ‘Death Committee” whose members included Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi had been appointed a prosecutor despite having a background in little more than Islamic theology.

But under Sharia, Islamic law, that was enough for the twenty-eight-year-old cleric to become a member of the quartet responsible for the killings of between 3,000 to 8,000 opponents of the Jihadist regime.

The Ayatollah Khomeini had declared that his political opponents were not true Muslims and were waging war on Allah. In response to his command, the ‘Death Committee’ signed off on mass hangings on an industrial scale during which thousands were killed in only a few days.

Brutal interrogations were used to determine who was a true Muslim and who was an apostate. Those deemed Muslims survived while those who were judged to be non-Muslims were killed.

Prisoners were asked if they believed in Allah, read the infamous ‘Koran’, and whether they fasted on Ramadan. Those who refused to recite Islamic prayers were beaten and tortured.

In a foreshadowing of Oct 7, part of the Islamic massacres also involved mass rape. A top Islamic cleric later recalled that unmarried girls executed on charges of “waging war against Allah” were first ‘married’ and then raped by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard so that they would not die as virgins and have a change of going to Islamic paradise.

While the EU, Russia, and Turkey have rallied to search for Raisi, the bodies of the vast majority of those murdered by the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ in the 1980s were disposed of and hidden.

Families have been demanding that they be released so that they can at least be buried.

Instead of releasing their bodies, Raisi and his regime have gone on lying about them.

Many of those families wish that a fraction of the same effort had been invested into finding their loved ones that was being lavished on finding the location of the man who murdered them.

But on a lighter note, the search for Raisi’s chopper has unleashed a whirlwind of celebrations, memes, and satirical anecdotes among the Persian people at home and in the diaspora.

The Islamic terror regime strived to project strength and power, but state television footage of regime agents in orange jackets shuffling through maps and getting lost looking for Raisi has instead made the Islamic Revolution appear comical and inept.

The men who aspired to rule the region and rain terror on America and Europe stumbled blindly through the wind and darkness trying to find their leader.

Their real objective wasn’t Raisi, dead or alive, but a desperate effort to buy enough time before announcing that he had been “martyred” by crashing into a mountain in order to maintain power over the country.

“Mohammed made the people believe that he would call a mountain to him,” Francis Bacon amusingly described. “The people assembled: Mohammed called the mountain to come to him again and again: and when the hill stood still, he was never a whit abashed, but said, ‘If the mountain will not come to Mohammed, Mohammed will go to the mountain.’”

The mountain never did go to the Supreme Leader of Iran and so he ended up going to it and into it.