Israel thwarts largest weapons smuggling attempt since October 7

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli security forces intercepted the largest number of guns being smuggled into the country from Jordan since October 7, the Israeli Police announced on Monday.

Soldiers identified three suspects crossing a border fence on Sunday night. After searching the area, three sacks containing more than 75 handguns and dozens of weapon parts were found.

Forces are continuing to search for the smugglers.

Jordan has been grappling with a concerted Iranian effort to smuggle weapons through the kingdom to Palestinian terror groups.

At the same time, Jordanian weapons smuggling has also contributed to a surge in Israeli-Arab crime.

In 2023, a record number of 244 Israeli-Arabs were murdered, more than double the 120 homicides in 2022, according to the Abraham Initiative, a non-profit organization that promotes Arab integration into Israeli society.

The spike in violence is attributed to organized crime groups fighting turf battles and trying to eliminate rivals. Arab criminal organizations have been involved in extortion, money laundering, and trafficking in weapons, drugs and women.