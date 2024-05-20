WATCH: Iranians in London celebrate outside the embassy upon news of President Raisi’s death May 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranians-in-london-celebrate-outside-the-embassy-upon-news-of-president-raisis-death/ Email Print Iranians who fled the oppressive state rejoiced with the news of his death, as Raisi was responsible for the death of thousands of opposers to the regime. And some more from the celebrations outside of the Iranian embassy in London https://t.co/6f6hMIDqCW pic.twitter.com/M0637xAmr8— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) May 20, 2024 Iranians celebrating the Raisi helicopter crash with fireworks. They believe he's dead."I hope the rest of them die in the same," the voice on the video says. pic.twitter.com/ols40xlWVJ— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) May 19, 2024 dissidentsEbrahim RaisiIranian regime