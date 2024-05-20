Search

WATCH: Iranians in London celebrate outside the embassy upon news of President Raisi’s death

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranians-in-london-celebrate-outside-the-embassy-upon-news-of-president-raisis-death/
Email Print

Iranians who fled the oppressive state rejoiced with the news of his death, as Raisi was responsible for the death of thousands of opposers to the regime.





>