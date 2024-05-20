WATCH: IAF airstrikes pound targets across the Gaza Strip May 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-airstrikes-pound-targets-across-the-gaza-strip/ Email Print IDF forces are working simultaneously in Rafah and clearing out remaining terrorists and weapons from Jabalia in northern Gaza. GAZA: It’s happening again, how much do you love to see Hxmas terrorist infrastructure being blasted by to smithereens? pic.twitter.com/Z3GGZDDYuS— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 19, 2024 WATCH: NORTHERN GAZASoldiers of the 202nd Battalion clearing buildings in Jabalia. pic.twitter.com/IHWmXhJP9X— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 20, 2024 airstrikesIDFJabalia