Israel at Eurovision 2024: High security, threats, and boycotts

Eden Golan, winner of the reality show "The Next Star to the Eurovision" during the final of the show on February 6, 2024. (Koko/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli singer Eden Golan took home fifth place at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, held in Sweden, but that achievement was hard-won following unprecedented drama over Israel’s participation in the competition.

While the singing competition claims to be an apolitical event, it was clear that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas had a major impact on the contest.

Due to intense anti-Israel protests, security at the Eurovision arena in Malmo, Sweden, was elevated to unprecedented levels. As tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside of the venue, Swedish police armed with machine guns, backed up by reinforcements of Danish police, forced the mob back from the building.

At one point, Golan was forced to stay isolated in her hotel room, due to concerns she could be physically assaulted by the anti-Israel mobs.

Ireland’s representative, Bambie Thug, said that she and her delegation had “cried” after learning Israel had reached the finals. The artist, known for her virulently anti-Israel activist, repeatedly called for Golan to be disqualified.

Bambie Thug also penned pro-Palestinian messages on her body during one of the dress rehearsals, only removing the writing after Eurovision authorities threatened to eject her from the competition for breaking a policy that bans political statements.

Amid the frenzied anti-Israel atmosphere, a video of last year’s representative from Finland, Käärijä, dancing with Golan backstage sparked controversy.

Käärijä was forced to an issue an apology for interacting with the Israeli contestant, claiming that the footage of them goofing around was filmed and posted without his consent.

Notably, Golan placed second in the televote. However, her final result was fifth due to low scores from the jury vote – panels of professionals from participating countries, whose vote is weighed equally with the general public.

“The [jury] points were given in a political way,” Nelly Bernardi, an Israeli fan of Eurovision, told AFP.

“It was quite obvious.”