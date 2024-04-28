WATCH: UK police threaten to arrest man holding ‘Hamas is Terrorist’ sign April 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-uk-police-threaten-to-arrest-man-holding-hamas-is-terrorist-sign/ Email Print The Metropolitan Police have come under scrutiny for mistreatment and blatant antisemitism directed at anti-Hamas protesters. Metropolitan Police officers threaten to arrest Jewish man holding a ‘Hamas is Terrorist’ sign in London today. pic.twitter.com/rteWcnTjxt— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 27, 2024 HamasMetropolitan Policeprotestors