WATCH: Jewish comedian triggers anti-Israel protesters at NYU encampment

Jewish comedian triggers anti-Israel protesters at NYU encampment April 28, 2024

Zach Sage circulated the campus, querying protesters about their stance on supporting the release of the hostages. Masked Palestinian activists get TRIGGERED by man dressed as Moses.A Jewish comedian dressed as the Hebrew Prophet at the NYU pro-Palestine encampment.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧: "Should Hamas releases the Israeli hostages?𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐭: "F**k that dude."Video: Zach Sage pic.twitter.com/m01wNnhcQy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 24, 2024