WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘For Israel every civilian is a tragedy, for Hamas it’s a strategy’ May 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-for-israel-every-civilian-is-a-tragedy-for-hamas-its-a-strategy/ Email Print In an hour-long sit down with the Prime Minister, Dr. Phil delves deep into the current affairs of Israel and the Middle East. Netanyahu on the Dr. Phil show:“Because for us, every civilian is a tragedy. Every [Palestinian] civilian death is a tragedy. For them [Hxmas], every civilian death is a strategy” pic.twitter.com/CBUp5gX12Y— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 10, 2024 A Dr. Phil EXCLUSIVE: A one hour interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, unedited, commercial-free from Israel, at perhaps the most critical time in the conflict. #Netanyahu #Israel #Hamas #Palestine #DrPhil #MeritStreetMedia #Primetime pic.twitter.com/k8qIchg71z— Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) May 10, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahuDr. PhilHamasinterview