WATCH: Israeli UN ambassador shreds organizations charter after passage of Palestinian status resolution May 10, 2024

Gilad Erdan slammed the UN for its approval of upgrading the status of the Palestinian state at the United Nations.

Ambassador Erdan tears the UN resolution on the UN stage.After the UN voted in favor of upgrading the status of a Palestinian state at the United Nations.The UN is the most antisemitic organization. You can't reward terrorism with statehood. pic.twitter.com/ITdTrFL3Jy

— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 10, 2024

JUST IN: 🇺🇳 🇵🇸 United Nations General Assembly votes to revive Palestine's bid to become a full UN member and granting it additional rights at the global body. pic.twitter.com/39fKQ9GOAX— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) May 10, 2024