WATCH: Man goes on vicious antisemitic rant in New Jersey supermarket May 10, 2024

The man called Jews the 'enemy of humanity' and 'pulling the antisemitic card won't work anymore.' Englewood, NJ (ShopRite) – "You are humanity's enemies … you & your people are made up … murdering f*cking scum … little hat wearing mother f*ckers".Yet another example of propaganda poisoning the minds of dangerous people.Recognize him? DM us.pic.twitter.com/SXDV5ibkIn — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 10, 2024 AntisemitismNew Jerseythreats